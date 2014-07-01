10th President to Lead Fort Hays State University

Dr. Tisa Mason is the new president of Fort Hays State University.

A new president will lead Fort Hays State University. The Kansas Board of Regents announced Friday that Dr. Tisa Mason is the 10th president of Fort Hays State University.

According to the university, Mason is a former vice president for student affairs at Fort Hays State. She has been serving as president at Valley City State University, North Dakota.

“I’m honored to accept the role of President at Fort Hays State University and once again join this outstanding community,” said Mason. “I’m excited to work with the students, faculty and staff of this leading forward-thinking, entrepreneurial university as together we position the university for even greater levels of achievement and innovation.”

A native of Massachusetts, Mason, in addition to serving as president of Valley City State and vice president for student affairs at FHSU, also served as dean of student life at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; executive director of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and Foundation in Indianapolis, Ind.; director of student life and assistant professor at Christopher Newport University, Newport News, Va.; and assistant dean of students, Hanover College, Hanover, Ind.

In 2013, Mason received the Robert H. Shaffer Award from the Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors for her long-term commitment to fostering positive change in fraternities and sororities. She received the Excellence in Service to Students Award from the National Society of Leadership and Success in the same year.

Her academic credentials include a Doctor of Education degree in higher education from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va.; a Master of Science degree in education from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill.; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology/anthropology from Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky.

“The Presidential Search Committee did an outstanding job in identifying such an excellent candidate for us,” said Regent Joe Bain, an FHSU alumnus. “The members of the Board are also grateful to Dr. Andy Tompkins for his leadership of FHSU as Interim President.”

