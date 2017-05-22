UPDATE: Manhattan Shooting Person of Interest

Associated Press - May 22, 2017 7:31 am

A person of interest has been identified in connection with a Manhattan shooting. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers and detectives have developed a person of interest that they would like to speak to in regards to a homicide that occurred in the 2800 block of Nelsons Landing on May 21, 2017. That person is Steven Harris, 38, of Manhattan. Harris is a white hispanic male, approximately 5’7″ and 145 pounds. Steven Harris also has distinctive tattoos to his face, neck, and back of the head. If located, DO NOT APPROACH, call 911. A Police are also looking for a gold Pontiac Aztec that may be associated to this case. —

ORIGINAL: Riley County police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Manhattan.

Police spokesman Alexander Robinson said the shooting occurred Sunday evening. The injured man was hospitalized in critical condition but Robinson says he’s expected to survive.

The victim was identified as 39-year old German Gonzalez-Garcia.

Investigators are looking for a suspect who fled in a late 1990s or early 2000s white truck. The truck has black front and back brush guards, a silver Craftsman toolbox and 20 inch rims.

