Zoo Mourns Loss of Chimpanzee

Rolling Hills Zoo family is mourning the loss of one of its animal family.

According to the Zoo, on Friday morning the animal care team discovered that Shudak, a male chimpanzee, had passed away during the night. While they are still investigating his cause of death, one thing is certain – the passing of this beloved chimpanzee has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of the Rolling Hills Zoo family.

Shudak was 48 years old and had called Rolling Hills Zoo home for nearly 29 years. He arrived in 1997 as one of our original four chimpanzees after beginning life as a research chimpanzee at the Primate Foundation of Arizona. Coming to Rolling Hills Zoo gave Shudak the opportunity to live the life every chimpanzee deserves—surrounded by a caring troop, enriched with opportunities to play and explore, and loved each day by a devoted team of caregivers. Over the years, he became so much more than an ambassador for his species—he became family.

Everyone who knew Shudak has a favorite story.

He greeted his keepers every morning by excitedly shaking his arm as if to say hello before eagerly checking to see if anyone remembered his favorite snack—grapes. He loved racing his caregivers through the habitat, always making sure he won… although he was kind enough to slow down just enough to make us think we had a chance.

He was patient, gentle, and looked after his troop. One unforgettable day, when Tohlo spotted a snake and scrambled to safety, Shudak rushed over, grabbed the snake, and tossed it out of the habitat—earning the nickname “Captain Shudak.”

Shudak also touched the lives of countless guests over the years—including one of the world’s most respected champions for chimpanzees, Jane Goodall. During several visits to Rolling Hills Zoo, Dr. Goodall enjoyed spending time with Shudak, recognizing the intelligence, curiosity, and gentle spirit that so many of us came to know and love. It was a reminder that this remarkable chimpanzee wasn’t just special to us—he left an impression on everyone fortunate enough to meet him.

He was playful. He was compassionate. He was incredibly smart. Most of all, he was loved.

For those who worked beside him every day, the chimp building feels a little quieter today. There is an empty space where a familiar face would greet us each morning, and that absence is felt deeply.

We know many of you loved Shudak too. Whether you watched him interact with his troop, attended a keeper chat, or simply smiled as he observed guests with curious eyes, thank you for being part of his life.

Please keep our animal care team in your thoughts as they navigate the loss of a friend they loved dearly.

Rest easy, sweet Shudak. Thank you for 29 incredible years of memories, laughter, and love. You will forever be part of the Rolling Hills Zoo family.