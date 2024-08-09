Yotes Roll In For Move-In Day

The first of several move-in days kicked off at Kansas Wesleyan University Friday with nothing but smiling faces for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. The school has been experiencing record-breaking enrollments, along with new additions and renovations on the campus.

KWU President Dr. Matt Thompson tells KSAL News he is excited and always looks forward to the start of the new school year. “I feel this year is going to be amazing” says Dr. Thompson. He mentions that they are headed in the right direction.

New and remodeled facilities have been on the rise with a new and improved Sam’s Chapel expected to be completed in October of this year. Other facilities and projects that are getting a new touch are:

DECA team lab

2nd floor of Memorial Library

Criminal justice labs

Dormitory furniture

Everett Morgan Strength Training Center

Parking spaces

Locker rooms

Dr. Thompson says there are a total of 19 projects that are either in the works or have been completed in the institution.

The cafeteria named “Shriwise Cafe at Bieber Dining Hall” has a whole new look with JRI Hospitality as the new food service provider. Dr. Thompson said the students, faculty and staff are impressed with the food and overall setting of the cafeteria.

His wife Jennifer Thompson mentions the “special energy” the university brings on move-in day. “We just love the students and support everything they do” said Mrs. Thompson.

For more information on KWU’s projects and upcoming news for the school year, visit https://www.kwu.edu/