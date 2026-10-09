Wrestling Club Launches Building Campaign

Ellsworth County Kids Wrestling Club is launching its $300,000 Building Campaign to construct a permanent, purpose-built wrestling training facility in downtown Ellsworth.

According to the organization, the proposed facility will give ECKWC athletes a reliable, year-round home for training and competition, ending decades of dependence on borrowed and shared gym space. Planned for a vacant downtown lot at 201 N. Lincoln Ave., the project will also transform an underused property into an active community asset that brings athletes, families and visitors into the heart of Ellsworth.

The campaign begins with meaningful community support already in place including $20,100 in cash donations and $20,609 in in-kind donations.

The $300,000 campaign goal is based on contractor bids for a facility estimated at $300,930. Funding will support the building, concrete work, plumbing, electrical service, heating and cooling, flooring, wrestling and wall mats, locker rooms, showers, safety equipment and other essential needs.

A majority of the project’s labor is expected to be donated by ECKWC club members. That volunteer commitment is estimated to save approximately $150,000-$200,000 in construction costs and will help ensure that community contributions go further toward completing the facility.

“This campaign is about giving Ellsworth County wrestlers a dependable place to train, grow and belong,” said Brandon Rohr, president of Ellsworth County Kids Wrestling Club. “It is also an investment in our downtown, our families and the next generation of young people in our community.”

ECKWC invites individuals, families, businesses and organizations to participate through monetary gifts, in-kind donations of materials, labor or equipment, and select naming-rights opportunities. Every contribution moves the club closer to breaking ground.

Ellsworth County Kids Wrestling Club is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

To learn more about the campaign, review project plans, follow progress or make a contribution, visit https://capitalcampaign.eckwc.com.

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About Ellsworth County Kids Wrestling Club

Ellsworth County Kids Wrestling Club is a 501(c)(3) youth wrestling organization serving athletes across Ellsworth County, from beginner through competitive levels. The club uses wrestling to help young people develop fitness, discipline, perseverance, respect and confidence.