Worker Dispute Prompts Arrest

A disturbance between two co-workers ended with an arrest.

According to Salina Police, at about 7:00 AM Wednesday officers responded to the 1000 block of Franklin in reference to a disturbance between two co-workers. Contact was made with a 53-year- old man who reported a co-worker identified as 62-year-old Benjamin Adcock had driven his vehicle across his foot on purpose.

The victim indicated he and Adcock had been having continuing issues. The victim was not seriously injured.

Adcock was taken into custody without issue for one count of Aggravated Battery.

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