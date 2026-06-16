Wood Praises Volunteer Effort across Salina

As Salina continues to chip away at tree limb removal, roof repair and power restoration following last week’s historic storm, City Manager Jacob Wood is singing the praise of volunteers throughout the community.

Wood joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday and hailed the effort of hundreds of those pitching in to help Salina get back to normal.

Wood pointed to the work at Oakdale Park ahead of the Smoky Hill River Festival as, local companies paused work and allowed employees to pitch in.

Listen to more from City Manager Jacob Wood here: