Women’s Farm Retreat Planned

We all have expectations, demands and responsibilities to juggle. But showing up as your best self in all areas of your life means first honoring your own needs, too. Join an inclusive community of like-minded women and connect with others through the Rooted in Resilience Retreat.

According to Kansas Farm Bureau, rhe retreat will focus on mental health, self-care and the tools to find balance and build a more enriching life.

Kansas Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee invites women of all ages to attend the Rooted in Resilience Retreat Nov 22-24 in Valley Falls at The Barn Bed and Breakfast.

The retreat includes a welcome night and cookie decorating class on Friday, a lineup of amazing speakers throughout the weekend, great home cooked meals, a self-care night and lodging.