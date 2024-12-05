Woman Scammed for Over $1,500

A woman who was trying to get her internet connection fixed was scammed by dialing a hoax number.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News, a 40-year old woman was experiencing issues with her Cox internet connection. She went online and called a customer service number she thought was linked to Cox. According to Captain Feldman, an employee had replaced her modem with a new one but she was still having problems with her internet.

The woman called what she believed was a Cox customer service line about the issue and got in touch with a man speaking with a foreign accent. The man advised her account was “flagged” due to illegal gambling and child pornography transactions. The scammer then transferred her call to “Chase Bank” and they told her to buy Apple and Walmart gift cards, worth $1,900. After she was counseled to send the pin numbers on the card, they told her that “money would be put back into her account.”

Later on, the woman realized she never received any funds back and dialed a legitimate number to Chase Bank. Staff at Chase were able to assure her she had no illegal transactions on her account. She then reported the scam to authorities.

Captain Feldman is reminding everyone that no government entity or authorized company would ask for gift cards, and to not trust online phone numbers for your bank.

If you are wanting to get in contact with Cox, DO NOT dial (877) 508-2794.