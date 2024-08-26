Woman Rips Man’s Necklace Off

An argument in front of a coffee shop leads to the arrest of a Salina woman.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Brittany Ardis was taken into custody on Sunday evening around 5pm after she was involved in an argument with a male acquaintance.

Police say the two were arguing in front of Ad Astra Books and Coffee on North Santa Fe when she allegedly ripped off the man’s necklace. He fixed the chain and put it back on – only to have her rip it from his neck again and shove it into her bag.

She’s now facing charges that could include domestic battery and robbery.