What Are the White Christmas Chances?

What are the chances for a white Christmas this year? A white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

According to the National Weather Service, Minnesota. Maine. Upstate New York. The Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Practically anywhere in Idaho. And of course, the Rockies or the Sierra Nevada Mountains. These are the places where weather history suggests you want to be if you’re looking for the best chance of a white Christmas.

According to the Weather Channel, it’s still early, but current indications point to a likely white Christmas in the northern and central Rockies. A white Christmas is also likely in northern Wisconsin, the Arrowhead of Minnesota and northern Michigan, as well as in northern New England and northern New York. Parts of the interior Northeast and the southern Appalachians stretching westward into the southern Great Lakes, northern Plains, southern Rockies and into the Sierra Nevada could also experience a white Christmas.

The current probability for a white Christmas for most of Kansas is low.

The map shows the historic probability of there being at least 1-inch of snow on the ground in the Lower 48 states on December 25 based on the latest (1981-2010) U.S. Climate Normals from NOAA’s National Climatic Data Center. Dark gray shows places where the probability is less than 10 percent, while white shows probabilities greater than 90 percent.

While the map shows the climatological probability that a snow depth of at least one inch will be observed on December 25, the actual conditions this year may vary widely from these probabilities because the weather patterns present will determine the snow on the ground or snowfall on Christmas day. These probabilities are useful as a guide only to show where snow on the ground is more likely.