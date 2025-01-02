Weekend Winter Storm Looming

A winter storm is expected to impact the area this weekend with a mix of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and snow. A winter storm watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a mix of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are anticipated. Snow and sleet accumulations greater than four-inches are possible, with ice accumulations greater than one-tenth of an inch possible. The wind could gust as high as 35 mph, creating blowing and drifting snow.

Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Ice accumulations and strong winds could support sporadic power outages. The snow and strong winds could create blizzard-like conditions at times.

Portions of Central Kansas are likely to be impacted.