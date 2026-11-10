Water Line Replacement Project Progressing

A project to replace an aging water main in a Salina neighborhood is progressing.

Dover Drive is closed to thru traffic between S Broadway Blvd and Vassar Dr. and pavement will be removed to replace the water main.

Water quality became a key issue back in June after concerns were visually brought to the attention of Salina City Commissioners during a meeting.

Salina City Manager Jacob Wood addressed the local water quality concerns during an appearance on the KSAL Morning News Extra this week on Tuesday, assuring residents that the city’s drinking water is safe and meets all state and federal standards.

Wood discussed public perception regarding Salina’s water system, noting that while some residents have expressed worries about water quality, the city rigorously monitors the supply.

Testing and Compliance: The city conducts approximately 50 water tests each month and publishes water quality data on an online database. Salina fully complies with all standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Wood emphasized that unlike some other Kansas communities that have experienced widespread boil-water advisories, Salina has avoided such major crises.

Discoloration and Infrastructure: Wood acknowledged that aging infrastructure can occasionally cause water to run rusty or discolored. He advised residents experiencing rusty water to let it run for a short time, noting that this is usually a localized aesthetic issue rather than a health hazard. Residents experiencing persistent water issues are encouraged to contact the city so personnel can investigate whether the problem stems from city mains or internal household plumbing.

Assistance Programs: The city previously established a rebate program to assist households with water quality concerns, though only a small number of customers have qualified.



Salina continues to invest in modernizing its water utility systems to combat aging pipes. Wood said the Dover Drive water line project is expected to be completed by January if weather conditions permit.

Wood reaffirmed that replacing aging water mains remains a continuous, long-term priority for the city to maintain system reliability and prevent future service disruptions.