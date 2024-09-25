VIDEO: Flying High in Salina

Some of the best pilots in the world are in Salina this week competing in the 2024 U.S. National Aerobatic Championships, and are putting on a show in the sky to the amazement of those watching from the ground.

Salina resident Efrain Martinez were one of the many spectators who were astonished. He tells KSAL News about his background and love for planes.

Top finishers in the advanced category will earn berths on the U.S. Unlimited Aerobatic Team that will compete in the 2024 World Aerobatic Championships.

The Salina Regional Airport has hosted about 90-top pilots throughout the week. The U.S. National Aerobatic Championships will continue till Friday September 27th.

You can checkout the performances on Fossett Plaza, 2035 Beechcraft Rd.

Primetimes are 8-10am & 12-3pm.