VIDEO: Firefighters Rescue Dogs

KSAL StaffApril 18, 2018

Manhattan firefighters rescued two dogs from an apartment fire on Wednesday.

While responding to a fire on Garden Way first responders pulled two dogs from the fire. Using special equipment, they were able to save both dogs.

The agency thanked animal control and the Kansas Stat University Veterinary Health Center for assisting.

The dogs, named Ducky and Lila, were doing well and were able to be reunited with their owner later in the day.

 

 

Great news! Ducky and Lila are doing well after being pulled from the fire this morning on Garden Way. Thanks to COM Animal Control and KSU Veterinary Health Center for assisting. Posted with dog owner's permission. With City of Manhattan, Kansas – Municipal Government and Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine

Posted by Manhattan Fire Department on Wednesday, April 18, 2018

 

VIDEO: Firefighters Rescu...
April 18, 2018
