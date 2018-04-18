VIDEO: Firefighters Rescue Dogs

Manhattan firefighters rescued two dogs from an apartment fire on Wednesday.
While responding to a fire on Garden Way first responders pulled two dogs from the fire. Using special equipment, they were able to save both dogs.
The agency thanked animal control and the Kansas Stat University Veterinary Health Center for assisting.
The dogs, named Ducky and Lila, were doing well and were able to be reunited with their owner later in the day.
Dogs Rescued from Apartment FIre
