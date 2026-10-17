Van Horn to be Honored

A woman who was instrumental in 4-H in the Salina area is being honored. Pam Van Horn will be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame.

Growing up on a dairy farm near Ottawa, Kansas, Pam Van Horn admits that rural life was a big part of her childhood.

“In my community,” she said, “youth activities included school, 4-H and church. And probably in that order.”

It’s a foundation that led Van Horn to a highly decorated, 37-year career as a Kansas 4-H professional – which will be recognized with her induction into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 26 in Kansas City.

“It is a great honor, but it is not mine alone as I was blessed to have wonderful 4-H members, volunteers and colleagues that assisted me throughout my career,” Van Horn said. “Their knowledge and encouragement kept me motivated.”

Van Horn served as the Kansas 4-H Youth Development agent in the Central Kansas Extension District in Salina from 1983 through 2006, then as specialist in the state office in Manhattan from 2006 to 2020.

She also held terms in the North Central region as director (1993-94), secretary (1997-1999) and vice president of marketing and outreach (2002-2004). She served on the President’s Council as president-elect (2013), president (2014) and past president (2015).

Yet, Van Horn is sure to be remembered for her tireless efforts to provide learning and leadership opportunities for Kansas youth.

“Working with and watching 4-H members and volunteers grow in confidence stands out as I think about my career as a 4-H agent,” she said. “Many members and volunteers are shy about stepping up, but seeing young and old step up and courageously overcome their challenges of speaking in front of a group, or succeeding with a project, was rewarding.”

Van Horn remembers a specific instance in which a young girl would “stutter and stammer with every word” when trying to speak in front of a group.

“But one evening she spoke at 4-H Achievement Night with full confidence,” Van Horn said. “After graduating from 4-H, she became a 4-H leader where she was able to give back what she had gained in 4-H, with the youth she was now leading.”

Van Horn helped to lead the Saline County extension staff through a transition to the Central Kansas Extension District, which combined the effort of Saline and Ottawa county offices.

“Pam was probably the first extension agent to truly build a ‘district’ program in Kansas 4-H,” said Beth Hinshaw, the Kansas 4-H Youth Development specialist in the southeast Kansas region. “She was innovative in involving volunteers to make annual club visits with engaging presentations that would spark young people’s interests.”

While in Saline County, Van Horn helped to establish the Master 4-H Volunteer program, which addressed a challenge of well-trained volunteers graduating from 4-H once their children age out of the program.

“This small group of volunteers were further trained and placed in positions of their choosing to mentor other 4-H volunteers or tasks,” Van Horn said. “This small program change reduced the brain-drain of knowledge within county 4-H programs.”

In her nomination for the National 4-H Hall of Fame, Van Horn was credited with a “tireless, 24/7, always on call” work ethic, which she attributed to “life happening on weekends, evening and even holidays.”

“Making the best better means being available when your members and volunteers need assistance. It’s part of being a team effort.”

The National 4-H Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be inducted on Oct. 26 prior to the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference in Kansas City, Missouri. The Hall has recognized outstanding 4-H professionals since 2002; approximately 15 leaders, volunteers, extension staff and donors are inducted each year based on leadership, citizenship and lifelong impact on 4-H.

“For me, this is a shout out to all the wonderful people across Kansas and their commitment to make Kansas 4-H something special,” Van Horn said. “It has been my pleasure to be part of such a wonderful program. 4-H is about relationships that become friendships.”