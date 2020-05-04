UPDATE: Stolen Sports Memorabilia Leads to Several Arrests In Unrelated Crimes

An investigation in to stolen sports memorabilia leads to the arrest of two Salina roommates and two others found at the residence for drug possession.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities were following up on a burglary that occurred on April 30 at The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Blvd., where $3,035 worth of sports memorabilia was stolen.

On Saturday, an officer on patrol made contact with 54-year-old Ronald Moore, Salina, a subject who appeared to match the description of the burglary suspect caught on the store’s surveillance video.

However, the officer was then dispatched to another call and had to release Moore.

Officers returned to Moore’s residence at 515 W. Walnut later on Saturday and made contact with both Moore and his roommate, Eric Hale, 33, Salina. Hale was found to have a probation violation warrant out of Saline County and was arrested.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence and found numerous stolen items from The Arena, including other items not reported stolen in the burglary–totaling in $751 of missing property.

Also during the search, officers found several items of illegal narcotics and both John Vogel, 29, Salina, and Brittani McGaha, 28, Salina, to be in possession of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia.

All four have been arrested. Moore is facing burglary and theft charges for allegedly breaking in to The Arena on April 30. He is also charged with possession of Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Hale is also facing charges in the burglary as he was found in possession of stolen property. He is also facing charges for possession or marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession or drug paraphernalia.

Vogel and McGaha are also facing possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia charges.

ORIGINAL: Several jerseys, autographed baseballs, sports cards and cash are stolen from a Salina sports memorabilia store.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that video surveillance from the store shows an unknown white male enter The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Blvd., Salina, at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The individual looked around the unoccupied store and stole an undetermined amount of cash, signed sports jerseys of Emmitt Smith, Jim Palmer, Mike Wallace, T.Y. Hilton and Andre Hopkins; a signed unauthenticated Lou Gehrig MLB baseball and miscellaneous memorabilia including sports cards. The male left the property at 2:16 a.m. Thursday.

The owner of the store, Todd Brown, 61, Salina, came in later that morning to find his property missing. After reviewing his surveillance video, he notified authorities.

There is no sign of forced entry. Hanus says that SPD are working on an area canvas to locate additional video surveillance footage in the area.

Total loss is estimated between $3,000 and $5,000.