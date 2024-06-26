Update: Safe Haven Baby Box

It’s a choice most parents can’t fathom, but giving up a newborn baby to a safe place is considered an act of love for parents in crisis.

Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with an update on the community effort to purchase and install a Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station 1.

Chief Sneidar says the estimated costs include the Baby Box, for materials, installation and electrical work at $21,000 along with $500 annual maintenance fee.

The local initiative was spearheaded by Salina Mayor Bill Longbine and supported by the Salina City Commission, City Manager Mike Schrage, and the Salina Fire Department.

Support through community donations is important and the lifeblood of this initiative. Donations will cover the costs of installation, maintenance, and awareness campaigns, which are crucial for the success of the Safe Haven Baby Box Initiative.

Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar at (785) 826-7340 or email [email protected]