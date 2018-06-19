Salina, KS

Now: 93 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 67 °

UPDATE: Check Thieves Arrested

Jeremy BohnJune 19, 2018

Salina Police arrested three Salina residents after they allegedly stole checks from mailboxes, then bleaching them and making the checks out to themselves.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that police were called to the 1300 block of Crescent on Monday morning where two residents claimed that they had checks stolen from their mailboxes.

Sweeney says that 59-year-old Pongsak Nakrop had three checks taken from his mailbox, while 57-year-old Anthony Miszkwitz also said multiple checks were stolen from his mailbox.

The thieves then whitewashed the checks from the mail and wrote one of the checks to Nathan Speed, 35, Salina.

Speed passed the check for $800 at First Bank Kansas, 235 S. Santa Fe. The check belonged to Nakrop.

Speed then went to Rose Hill Bank, 317 S. Santa Fe. While Speed was inside trying to pass a second check, Salina Police identified a 2004 Saturn Icon with two female suspects sitting inside in the parking lot. Police arrested Roberta Blanks, 32, Salina and 26-year-old Christa Helm, also of Salina. Speed then ran out of the bank and was chased down by authorities at Highland and Prescott.

All three suspects are facing two counts of forgery and two counts of theft. Speed also had a failure to appear charge.

Most of the money was returned to the victims. Sweeney says that authorities believe this case is connected to the Crime Stopper’s crime of the week from last week.

More charges are pending.

          

Christa Helm, 26, Salina                               Roberta Blanks, 32, Salina                           Nathan Speed, 35, Salina

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Man Tries to Slash Acquainta...

Salina Police arrested a man from Salina after he allegedly tried to slash two other people during a...

June 19, 2018 Comments

Man Steals Vehicle, Then Gets Arres...

Kansas News

June 19, 2018

Two Sheds Burgled in the County

Kansas News

June 19, 2018

UPDATE: Check Thieves Arrested

Top News

June 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Tries to Slash...
June 19, 2018Comments
Man Steals Vehicle, Then ...
June 19, 2018Comments
Two Sheds Burgled in the ...
June 19, 2018Comments
Ninth Most Wanted Arrest
June 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH