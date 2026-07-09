Unlicensed Driver Causes Crash

A Topeka man driving without a license was cited after causing a crash in Saline County involving a pickup pulling a large trailer and a semi.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon a 2018 Freightliner semi was headed north on Burma Road approaching Water Well Road. A 2024 Ford F350 pulling a large dump trailer was headed west on Water Well Road towards Burma Road. The pickup ran the posted stop sign at Water Well and Burm and was hit by the semi.

The 44-year-old driver of the pickup was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, a 72-year-old man from Salina, was not hurt.

The pickup driver was cited for running a stop sign and not having a valid driver’s license.