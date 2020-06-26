United Way Grants Remaining $105,690 From COVID-19 Relief Fund

Salina Area United Way has granted out the remainder of its COVID-19 Relief Fund to community partners providing direct services to those affected by coronavirus.

According to the agency, the following grants were awarded:

Volunteers of America (Salina, KS) – $5,000 to purchase 73 essential food baskets with cleaning supplies for senior living in low-income housing at Market Place and Salina Apartments.

CAPS (Salina, KS) – $5,000 to purchase technology equipment to continue to provide services remotely and cleaning supplies for increased sanitation requirements that were not expected

DVACK (Salina, KS) – $5,000 to assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault with hotel vouchers, toiletries, and household cleaning supplies.

Gopherwood Community Foundation (Salina, KS) – $5,000 to materials for volunteers to make masks to give free of charge to nursing homes, home healthcare, and senior living facilities.

CKF (Salina, KS) – An additional $1,306 was given due to only being able to partially fund original grant because of limited funds.

Central Kansas Mental Health (Salina, KS) – An additional $1,306 was given due to only being able to partially fund original grant because of limited funds.

Downs Food Bank (Downs, KS) – $5,000 to provide food assistance to individuals and families in Downs, Cawker City, and Tipton.

North Salina Community Development (Salina, KS) – $3,763 to purchase food only gift cards from Save-A-Lot for residents of Hawthorne and Lakewood low-income apartments.

Sisters of St. Joseph (Concordia, KS) – $2,500 to purchase food, diapers, formula, and provide assistance with medical bills, prescriptions, and utility payments.

People In Need (Salina, KS) – $3,740 to purchase food, and provide assistance with rent and utilities.

Concordia Senior Center (Concordia, KS) – $500 to purchase food to provide Meals on Wheels to seniors that are not able to leave their due to COVID.

“Our community partners have provided direct services, on the ground, helping those affected by COVID-19. Salina Area United Way has been a leader in raising funds so they can continue their good work. My hope is that the community is seeing a glimpse of what Salina Area United Way does for our community partners and going into this upcoming campaign we can continue to build on what we’ve started,” stated Claire Mullen, Executive Director for Salina Area United Way.

“Through the quick response of our Staff and Board, we were able to provide immediate relief quickly and effectively to those in our community most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Amy Schreiner, Board President for Salina Area United Way. “We are especially grateful for the generous donations that made the SAUW COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund so successful. Our service area has remarkable donors that have shown their willingness to step up and strengthen our community during this difficult time.”

The SAUW COVID-19 Relief Fund raised $105,690 and awarded funds to 33 non-profits in our 10-county service area.

The agency wants to extend a huge thank you to the following businesses, foundations, and individuals who contributed to the SAUW COVID-19 Relief Fund: Morrie & Sydney Soderberg, Greater Salina Community Foundation Anonymous Donors, Gayle Rose, Loren Young, Kelly Roth, John & Brenda Peterson, Radean Peterson, Tracy & Claudia Roy, Ivan Cruz, Besty & Ben Wearing, LaNay Meier, Ellen Hogeland, Angie O’Brien, George Troutfetter, Tom & Virginia Reid, Terry & Donna Doty, Rosie Walter, Judith & Richard Bieker, Sarah & Larry Goscha, Gordon & Joyce Gorton, David & Bonnie Sanderson, Evelyn Maxwell, Gayle Martin, BE Wealth 1.9K, Great Plains Manufacturing, Tony’s Pizza Event Center, McCune Foundation, & Middlekauff Foundation.