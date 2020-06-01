United Way Awards Make A Difference Grants for 2020

The Salina Area United Way has awarded $50,000 in Make A Difference Grants to 6 community partners. Grant recipients are organizations Strengthening Our Community through Health, Education, and Financial Stability.

“The Make A Difference grants will tackle tough issues in ways that achieve the most significant impact. Our friends and neighbors will have the opportunity for one-on-one mentoring relationships, mental health services in area schools, quality childcare options, and an increase in self-reliance. Donors and volunteers can be proud to know that they are making a difference,” said Brenda Gutierrez, Program Director for Salina Area United Way.

In order to ensure that donor dollars are invested where they will have the greatest community impact, grants are awarded on how well programs fit within community and organization goals. The Salina Area United Way mission is to Strengthen Our Community. The community goals are:

Health: Increase the number of youth and adults who are healthy and avoiding risky behavior

Education: Raise the graduation rate

Financial Stability: Increase the number of families who are financially stable

“Nonprofits in our 10-county service area are doing incredible work,” said Grant Chair Margaret Dixon. “We can make these awards thanks to the generous support of our community. Please know that every donation counts. All of us, working together, can make a difference,” Dixon added.

Grant awards are based on an analysis of how well programs match United Way’s Community Goals, the ability to meet community needs, organization budget, financial accountability, and plans for service and management. Volunteers on the SAUW Grant Committee reviewed 12 applications. The total amount of requests was over $97,000. All funding recommendations were reviewed and approved by the Salina Area United Way Board of Directors.

Thanks to the generosity of our community funding is awarded to 6 programs:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina – Community Based Mentoring Program allows matches to spend time together one-on-one exploring the local community and sharing fun activities they both enjoy.

Central Kansas Mental Health Center – Mental Health in Schools Initiative which will expand to 7 additional schools.

Child Care Aware of Kansas – Connecting the Dots Child Care Start-Up Support which will focus on attracting professionals interested in opening a licensed, home-based, family child care and support them in some of the start-up costs of their business, to ensure success from the beginning.

Communities in Schools – Integrated Student Supports in Salina Public Schools which works to decrease dropout rates and increase graduation rates.

Salina Child Care Association – School Readiness Through Parent/Staff Partnerships and Training which will focus on two specific outcomes: parent/teacher relationships and enhance staff training.

Salina Housing Authority – Family Self-Sufficiency Program which is a voluntary program designed to assist families who currently possess vouchers in Public Housing, Section 8, or Veteran’s Affairs Supported Housing programs.

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or, contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312.