Tyreek Hill Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Tyreek Hill put together an all-time performance in the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, and as expected, it earned him some hardware this week.

Hill was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Thursday after hauling in 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s win. The speedy Hill is just the fifth player since 1950 to tally 260+ receiving yards and 3+ scores in a single game.

His 269 receiving yards were the second-most in a single game in franchise history, trailing only the mark set by Stephone Paige (309) in 1985. It was the 13th-highest output in terms of receiving yardage in NFL history.

And what made his outing all the more remarkable is that he did the bulk of that damage in the first quarter of action, racking up 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns within the first 15 minutes. Hill is just the third player since 1980 with 200+ receiving yards in a single quarter, and his 203 yards are the second-most in a first quarter since at least 1991.

For further context, only four players had tallied 200+ receiving yards in a single game over the last two seasons entering Sunday’s contest. Hill surpassed that mark in the first quarter.

It continued what was a simply extortionary month for Hill, who caught 37 passes for 582 yards and eight touchdowns in November. That stretch has Hill atop the league leaderboards in numerous categories, including touchdown grabs (No. 1) and receiving yards (No. 2). The fifth-year wide receiver is now just two receiving scores shy of the single-season franchise record set by Dwayne Bowe in 2010 (15).