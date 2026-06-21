Two Killed in UTV Crash Near Bennington

A crash involving a car and a UTV killed two people in Ottawa County north of Bennington late Saturday night.

Ottawa County Sheriff Russell Thornton tells KSAL News the crash happened when the UTV failed to stop at an intersection and ran into the car. There were two people in the UTV. The car had one person in it.

Both occupants of the UTV died of injuries sustained in the accident. They are identified as Steven Hovey and Michelle Knight from rural Ottawa County. Knight died at the scene. Hovey was transported to a hospital where he passed away.

Neither occupant of the UTV was buckled up.

The driver of the car was buckled up and was not injured.

The crash happened at 9:03 Saturday night about three miles north of Bennington.