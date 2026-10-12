Tuesday is Voter Registration Deadline

For those not registered, the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November general election is this Tuesday.

The Saline County Election Office, 300 W. Ash St., Room 213, will be open late until 8:00 to accommodate registrations.

Advance voting begins next Monday, October 19th.

Advance Voting Location & Check-In

Advance voting will take place at the Saline County Election Office, located at:

Saline County Election Office 300 W. Ash St., Room 213 Salina, KS 67401

Voters arriving at the location will find voter check-in set up in the center hallway of the City-County Building.

In-Office Advance Voting Dates & Hours

Date(s) Hours Monday, Oct. 19 – Friday, Oct. 23 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Monday, Oct. 26 – Friday, Oct. 30 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday, Oct. 31 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday, Nov. 2 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Noon)

Voters may apply for advance ballots by mail through Tuesday, October 27th.

Additional Information

For additional election news, voter information, or questions, residents can visit salinecountyks.gov/election or contact the Saline County Clerk & Election Office at 785-309-5820.