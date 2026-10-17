Trump to Rally in Park City

President Donald Trump’s Kansas rally on Monday in the Wichita area will specifically be at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City.

The location was announced Friday morning on a Republican National Committee website for media credentials.

The program starts at 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Trump is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m.

The arena, formerly Hartman Arena, has a capacity of up to 6,500 people. It’s located at 8151 N. Arena Drive, near I-135 and 77th Street North.

Also as of Saturday morning, a website previously posted to access tickets for the rally was displaying an error.

The Republican National Committee announced earlier this week that President Trump would make a trip to Wichita ahead of November’s midterm election, after the president hinted at a “Kansas Style” rally in a social media post.

The president has been on a midterm-election campaign blitz across the country, visiting several red-leaning states in support of Republican candidates. The Kansas rally will be for Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

Marshall is in a tight re-election race with Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist minister from Leawood. Several national polls have now classified the race as a toss up .

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Story via Kansas News Service

Photo via WhiteHouse.gov