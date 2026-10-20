Trucks Collide at Salina Intersection

A driver suffered suspected injuries in a crash involving two trucks Monday night in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram pickup was headed west on Walnut Street. A Ford Super Duty pickup was traveling south on Broadway Blvd. At the Stop sign at Broadway and Walnut, the Dodge failed to yield the right of way and collided with the Ford.

The driver of the Ford, 46-year-old Jonathan Gordon of Salina, was complaining of pain and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for possible injuries.

The crash happened at 7:12 Monday night at the intersection Broadway and Walnut in Salina.