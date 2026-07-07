Troopers Busy Over Holiday Weekend

Kansas State Troopers were busy over the Independence Day weekend.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, KHP personnel assisted 614 motorists over the holiday reporting period. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2026.
The Kansas Highway Patrol worked five non-DUI related fatal crashes which resulted in five non-DUI related fatalities.
|Enforcement Data
|2024
|2025
|2026
|DUI Arrests
|16
|25
|27
|Speed Citations
|1085
|662
|752
|Speed Warnings
|909
|503
|596
|Safety Belt Citations
|142
|69
|116
|Safety Belt Warnings
|8
|6
|8
|Safety Belt Teen Citations
|7
|7
|6
|Safety Belt Teen Warnings
|0
|2
|6
|Child Restraint Citations
|28
|13
|20
|Motorist Assist
|901
|618
|614
|Crash Data
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Fatal Crashes
|0
|2
|5
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|2
|5