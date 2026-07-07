Troopers Busy Over Holiday Weekend

Kansas State Troopers were busy over the Independence Day weekend.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, KHP personnel assisted 614 motorists over the holiday reporting period. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2026.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked five non-DUI related fatal crashes which resulted in five non-DUI related fatalities.

Enforcement Data 2024 2025 2026 DUI Arrests 16 25 27 Speed Citations 1085 662 752 Speed Warnings 909 503 596 Safety Belt Citations 142 69 116 Safety Belt Warnings 8 6 8 Safety Belt Teen Citations 7 7 6 Safety Belt Teen Warnings 0 2 6 Child Restraint Citations 28 13 20 Motorist Assist 901 618 614