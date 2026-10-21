Trial in Baby Death Case Delayed

A trial for a Salina woman facing murder charges in connection with the death of her 5-month-old son which was scheduled to begin this week has been delayed.

According to court records, a jury trial that was scheduled to begin on Friday for 22-year-old Adyson Burr has been canceled. A jury pool of 150 citizens was be called in, and narrowed down to 12. The trial was expected to take about a week.

An order for a mental examination has been granted by Judge Amy Norton.

The case stems from the death of Burr’s son, Tadyn Johnson. Back on Monday, January 12th, first responders were sent to a home in central Salina to a medical call. Just prior to the call, one of the occupants had discovered the 5-month-old boy unresponsive in his crib. Officers and medics discovered the child deceased.

After both adult occupants of the home were interviewed, Burr was arrested on charges which include:

1st Degree Murder

Child Abuse

Burr, who back in March was deemed competent to stand trial, is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

A status update on the case is scheduled for later this month.