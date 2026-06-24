Trial Date Set in Baby Death Case

A trail date has been set for Salina woman facing murder charges in connection with the death of her 5-month-old son will face trial.

At an arraignment in Saline County District Court Thursday afternoon, 21-year-old Adyson Burr appeared before Judge Amy Norton. Burr waived her right to a formal reading of the charges, and a not guilty plea was entered.

A n October trial date was set. A jury pool of 150 citizens will be called in, and narrowed down to 12. The trial is expected to take about a week.

The case stems from the death of Burr’s son, Tadyn Johnson. Back on Monday, January 12th, first responders were sent to a home in central Salina to a medical call. Just prior to the call, one of the occupants had discovered the 5-month-old boy unresponsive in his crib. Officers and medics discovered the child deceased.

After both adult occupants of the home were interviewed, Burr was arrested on charges which include:

1st Degree Murder

Child Abuse

Burr, who on March 26th was deemed competent to stand trial, is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.