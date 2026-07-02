Trading Post Leads to Free State

They were looking to make a new life in a new “Free State.”

Susan Hawksworth, Museum Director Smoky Hill Museum joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at how Salina’s story fits into the tapestry of America’s 250th celebration.

Hawksworth said the city’s founding predates statehood by a group of men led by William Phillips.

That small trading post for immigrants has grown into a modern city of nearly 50,000 residents on the Smoky Hill River.

The Smoky Hill Museum celebrates this anniversary by shining a light on the role museums play in preserving local stories in a new exhibit, America’s 250: Connecting a Nation.

This exhibit invites visitors to explore how museums have grown, adapted and continue to connect us to our past. The exhibition will be on view in the Center Gallery from April 24 through October 10, 2026.