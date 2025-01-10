Tips Sought in Theft Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in a shoplifting incident. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say n Thursday, January 2nd, at about 1:00 PM, a subject entered Casey’s General Store, 725 W. Schilling and attempted to purchase tobacco products. The subject did not have any identification, so he was denied the purchase. The subject became upset and as he began to leave the business, threatened harm to the employees.

Upon review of the surveillance video, it was determined the subject had also stolen a lighter.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-171.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.