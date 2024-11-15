Tips Sought in Theft Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a stolen Jeep. and handgun. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to the agency, on November 13th deputies responded to the 4900 blk of E North St in Saline County for a burglary and vehicle theft. Sometime earlier that day suspect(s) entered a residence and outbuilding on the property. A Walther PP22 handgun and

a 1991 white Jeep Renegade with a black top was stolen.

The total loss is estimated in excess of $5,300.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

