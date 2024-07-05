Tips Sought in Robbery Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in a convenience store robbery case. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on On Sunday, June 30th, at about 11:45 PMt he Kwik Shop at 657 Fairdale was robbed. The store clerk advised a male subject entered the store and robbed the business of money at gunpoint.

The male suspect was described as being approximately 6’ tall, unknown race, wearing a dark stocking cap, a black ski mask, a black winter coat and dark pants. The male was armed with a handgun.

The male suspect demanded money and left the store after obtaining the money. The male suspect was last seen, on foot, heading south across Crawford.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Carswell, case 2024-19965.

You can remain anonymous, and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.