Tips Sought in Robbery Case

Police are seeking tips in connection with a robbery at a Salina convenience store. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Ac coding to police, on Saturday, November 30th, at about 3:00 PM, a male subject described to be 6’1” to 6’3” and weighing between 250 to 280 pounds entered the Pit Stop Convenience Store at 647 W. Cloud. The suspect told the female clerk he needed the money from the register, and she told him no. The suspect grabbed the register, and the clerk attempted to stop the suspect from taking it but was unsuccessful.

The suspect fled from the store, with the register, and ran to the north. The subject wore a mask and gloves.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-35805.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.