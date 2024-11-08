Tips Sought in Arson Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving an arson. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Saturday, November 2nd at about 1:50 A.M., a vehicle fire was reported in the parking lot of 2140 E. Crawford, Salina. Upon arrival, a white 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 was located fully engulfed.

A witness in the area saw a male running from the vicinity of the truck during the early stages of the fire. The subject was described as a white male with a light colored beanie,

black jacket, and blue jeans.

Fire investigators classified the fire as an arson, with the truck valued at over $4000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-32951.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.