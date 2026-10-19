Threats Against President Prompt Arrest

A Kansas man has been charged in federal court with making threats against President Donald Trump following an investigation into threatening comments posted on social media.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, 24-year-old Jaden J. Read was charged by criminal complaint on Oct. 17 with making threats against the president, in violation of federal law.

Authorities began investigating Read after a Crime Stoppers tip provided information about a Facebook post in which he commented on a KAKE News article about President Trump’s planned visit to Wichita on Oct. 19.

On Oct. 15, Read allegedly posted threatening comments in response to the article. According to the complaint, he later made additional comments on the same post that raised concerns among authorities.

Investigators also identified two additional threatening comments Read allegedly posted in response to a KWCH 12 News article about the president’s upcoming visit.

In one comment, Read allegedly wrote, “Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself.”

Investigators also identified a second threatening comment in which Read allegedly wrote, “Where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get kirked since yall couldn’t help him.” Authorities cited the comment as another threat related to President Trump’s planned visit to Wichita.”

Read was arrested on Oct. 17 in Clearwater. He was taken into federal custody, where he will remain until his detention hearing.