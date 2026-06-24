Recent heat and humidity were no match for a recent anonymous Kansas Wesleyan donor, who made sure Christmas came early for the university with a $2 million gift.

According to KWU, the gift was made in honor of Robert and Lila Berkley, and it is the third-largest gift in KWU history.

“We are truly grateful for this donor’s passion for the mission of KWU,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “Both parties – myself, on behalf of KWU, and the donor – talked for many months about ambitions, university goals and the best way for this party to be involved, but it was clear from the beginning: They wanted to be a part of building this community, and this gift will do that. Through their generous gift, they will have great influence on the lives of countless individuals for years to come, and they truly could not have honored two better people than Robert and Lila Berkley. This moment will serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Berkleys across North Central Kansas.”

The $2 million will establish new endowed scholarships for students majoring in Business, Criminal Justice and Nursing, three areas that continue to see strong student interest and workforce demand. It will also support faculty development in those disciplines, helping make sure students receive high-quality, cutting-edge instruction.

A portion of the funds will be allocated for work in the university’s residence halls, further supporting the student experience.

“It’s especially gratifying to see a gift of this magnitude directed toward areas that shape the student experience directly, both in and out of the classroom,” said Oliver. “I’m honored that, as I close out my tenure at KWU this summer, I was able to work with the donor to complete this gift according to their wishes. This milestone reflects the strength of our mission, the wonderful community relationships we’ve built and the momentum of The Power of AND Campaign. With this gift completed, the university is well-positioned for Phase IV of the campaign, which will continue expanding opportunities for students and the greater campus community.”

The $2 million announcement pushes The Power of AND Campaign to the $55 million mark.