Thieves Destroy Transformer

A disassembled power transformer is found in the trees after someone broke into a Salina electrical business.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime between July 3rd and July 8th, someone cut a hole in the fence at Border States Electrical located at 1320 Armory and entered the building.

Once inside the suspect or suspects lifted a transformer off a pallet, moved it outside and tore it apart behind the building.

Police say the thieves may have been looking for precious metals like copper inside the core.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,200.