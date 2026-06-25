Thief Steals Two Puppies

Police are investigating a case in which two puppies were stolen.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday morning residents of a west Salina home reported that someone entered through an unsecured door and stole two English Bulldog puppies. The puppies were reported to be only 2 weeks old.

The dogs were with three other puppies and their mother in the kitchen at the time of the burglary. The puppies were last seen at midnight, and at 6:00 AM the resident checked on the puppies and found two were missing.

Three individuals were home at the time and none heard anything throughout the night.

One puppy was a male that was black in color with white markings on its head and the other was a black and gray female with a white face and white and pink ear.

The owner estimated the value of each puppy to be $5,000.