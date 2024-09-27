Thief Caught on Camera

Police are seeking tips in a case involving a thief who was caught on camera. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday of this week between 4 and 4:30 AM, a female subject entered Rod’s 8, 2140 W. Crawford, and began talking to customers and the clerk over a 20 minute time frame. During this time, the clerk went to the back of the business. While the clerk was in the back, the subject went behind the counter and stole a couple packs of cigarettes, vapes, six lottery tickets and four Mountain Dews.

The subject placed the items in a black and white backpack. Prior to leaving the store the subject took two Armor wipes, a shop towel, a power cord, and three sets of gloves.

Total loss was valued at $336

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-28875.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.