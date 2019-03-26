“The Creative Spirit” Showcased at Museum

A new exhibit at the Smoky Hill Museum, The Creative Spirit, opens March 30, 2019. Visitors will learn about notable early photographers of Salina, art educators, print makers, graphic artists and more as they explore the central gallery exhibit. The space will invite you not only to learn but to be creative with several hands-on opportunities.

Given enough time and opportunity, everyone will encounter a time when they must tap into their creative spirit and produce something that is uniquely theirs. Some will say they are not creative, but like all things, it is a matter of focus and practice. For others, unleashing their creative side is a must. It is a driving force that cannot be contained. We benefit from these ventures throughout our lives in the objects we use, the music and performances we enjoy, the books we read and the art that surrounds us.

This exhibit celebrates Salina’s long history of embracing the arts and creative expression by showcasing the Museum’s collection of creative objects.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages. to