The Abilene Highschool Basketball Teams Sweep Wamego

The Abilene Cowgirls and Cowboys both used second half runs to put away Wamego Tuesday night at Abilene High School. The Cowgirls won 37-24 to improve to 10-4 and 4-2 in the NCKL. The Cowboys too improved to 10-4 with their 52-32 win over the Red Raiders, and Abilene is now the only undefeated team in the league at 6-0. The 4th ranked team in 4A Division 1, The Red Raiders, suffered just their second loss of the season.

In the first game of at the night both girls teams struggled to score. Abilene led just 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and 13-8 at halftime. Junior, Victoria Petty scored for Wamego with 1:38 to play in the third quarter to cut the Cowgirl lead to 17-16. Abilene would go on an 18-2 run to take a 17 point lead on a bucket by Junior, Maci Debenham, with 4:05 to play in the game.

Abilene got a big second half from Junior Sydney Burton. Burton, scored 10 of her game high 15 points in the second half. She was named the First National Bank of Hope Player of the Game. Wamego was led by Junior, Kenzie Underwood, who finished with eight points. The Lady Red Raiders dropped to 5-8, 2-2 with the loss.

Last year the Abilene and Wamego boys each won on each other’s home floor. The Red Raiders defeated the Cowboys 71-54 in Abilene. The Cowboys turned the tables Tuesday night in their 20 point win. The game was tight early. Wamego led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and Abilene led 18-17 at halftime. There were eight lead changes in the first half. The game turned on a technical foul called on Abilene with 2:35 to play in the third quarter. Junior, T.J. Fritz, hit on the second of two free throws to cut the Cowboy lead to 27-26. Abilene would then go on an 11-0 run to blow the game open. The run was capped on Sophomore, Travis Beetch’s layup with 5:07 left to give the Cowboys a 38-26 lead. In all, Abilene outscored Wamego 34-15 in the second half on their way to the 20 point win.

The Cowboys were led by Senior, Noah Wildman, who scored 10 of his game high 15 points in the second half. He was named the First National Bank of Hope Player of the Game. Wamego only had four players score on the night and are now 11-2, 3-1 on the season.

Abilene will end their four game home stand Friday against Marysville. Abilene swept them back on January 6th. The Cowgirls won 46-43 and the Cowboys won 60-54 in overtime. Marysville swept Riley County Tuesday night. The girls won 61-35 and the boys 64-39.