Temporary Increase to Purchasing Authority to be Considered

Salina City Commissioners Monday will consider authorizing a temporary increase in the City Manager’s purchasing authority from $50,000 to $200,000 for tree services related to the June 8th storm.

Back on June 8th Salina experienced damage to many large trees on City property whichwill require trimming and removal services beyond the capabilities of City staff.

Staff does not believe this need falls under the definition of Emergency Purchases so, in an effort to expedite the procurement of these services, staff is recommending that the City Commission grant temporary authority to the City Manager to approve the procurement of tree removal services needed as a result of the recent storm in an amount that exceeds his current purchasing authority.

Staff is recommending authority be increased to $200,000 per agreement and granted through December 31st.

The cost of tree services procured as a result of the June 8th storm will be tracked and submitted to Emergency Management for reimbursement from FEMA. Any costs not reimbursed will be paid out of contingency funds in the City’s General Fund