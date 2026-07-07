Temple to Host Garage Sale Event

A unique garage sale type event is returning to raise funds for one of the most unique venues in Salina. A sale is planned this Saturday at the Temple in Downtown Salina.

Treasure hunters and bargain shoppers are invited to the annual Temple Summer Garage Sale Fundraiser from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Enter through the Red Door on the North West side.

This unique community sale features clothing, toys, kitchen items, books, small furniture, desks, home décor, and much more. Best of all, every item is offered on a “Make a Donation” basis, allowing shoppers to give what they can while supporting the Temple’s continued growth and programs.

Community members are also encouraged to donate gently used items for the sale. Donation drop-off times are available this week on Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. If those times are not convenient, arrangements can be made by contacting Executive Director Mary Landes at 785-201-3132.

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser help the Temple continue serving the community and invest in its future.

Whether you’re looking for a great bargain, clearing out your closets, or simply wanting to support a meaningful cause, the Temple Summer Garage Sale is a wonderful opportunity to make a difference.

Event Details

What: Temple Summer Garage Sale Fundraiser

When: Saturday, July 11, 8:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Pricing: All items available for a “Make a Donation”

Donations Accepted: Wednesday and Friday, 9:00–11:00 a.m., or by appointment

Contact: Executive Director Mary Landes, 785-201-3132

Find your treasure and help the Temple grow this summer.