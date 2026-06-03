Teen Driver Crashes During Pursuit

Two teenagers were hurt when they crashed while fleeing Dickinson County law enforcement.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 16-year-boy from Wichita was driving a Mazda CX-30 fleeing from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, headed south on K 15 Highway. When the SUV attempted to make a right hand turn onto 1100 Ave. it left the roadway to the right and struck a culvert. It came to rest in a field.

The driver, and a 14-year-old passenger were both transported to the hospital in Abilene to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The chase and crash happened at 11:49 Tuesday night on K 15 Highway mile marker 159.8, or Gulf Rd just North of 1100 Ave.