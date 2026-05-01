Teen Could Face DUI and Theft Charges

A 13-year-old Salina boy was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City after he allegedly stole his mother’s car and led police on a short chase.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, a patrol officer attempted a traffic stop early Friday morning for failure to signal. Police say the teen sped away and hit a power pole on S. 9th. He fled on foot and was caught a short time later near Sams Club on Market Street.

He was reportedly uncooperative during a screening at the hospital and struck a security guard.

The teen is now facing charges that could include DUI and traffic violations.