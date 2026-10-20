Teachers of the Year Recognized

Salina Public Schools is recognizing two educators for their dedication to students and their contributions to education.

According to USD 305, Peggy Aschenbrenner and Billy Jo Bonar are the Teachers of the Year.

Peggy Aschenbrenner, an early childhood special education teacher at Stewart Elementary School, has been named the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. Billy Jo Bonar, a science teacher at Salina Central High School, is the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Aschenbrenner is recognized for creating a welcoming classroom environment where students feel valued, supported and encouraged to learn. Through a compassionate, individualized approach, she helps students build confidence, develop independence and celebrate milestones in their educational journeys.

Bonar is recognized for creating meaningful learning experiences that engage students of all abilities while maintaining high expectations and helping each student succeed.

In addition to her classroom work, Bonar serves as a science department chair and demonstrates leadership by mentoring colleagues, collaborating with fellow educators and using student performance data to strengthen instruction and support student achievement.

The awards recognize Aschenbrenner and Bonar for their commitment to student success and their contributions to the Salina Public Schools community.

_ _ _

Photos via USD 305