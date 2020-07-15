Tax Day is Here

If you’ve been putting off doing your taxes, well the last minute is finally here.

Today, Wednesday July 15th, is the deadline to file your 2019 taxes or request an extension. The government added three months to the usual April 15th deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IRS said about 142 million filed their returns before the Fourth of July. It warns it may take longer to process the late returns because of reduced staff caused by the pandemic.

Experts say if you want a return quickly, it’s best to file electronically. Those who mail in their returns could be in for a long wait as the agency said it had a backlog of more than four-and-a-half million paper returns in mid-May.