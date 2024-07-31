Tag Office Adding Hours

The Saline County Tag Office is implementing new hours to help alleviate long lines due to the closure of the satellite office in South Salina.

According to the agency, the new hours will take effect on August 1st at the office located inside the Salina City / County Building. These changes are designed to provide more flexible and convenient options for residents needing to renew their registrations.

The new hours are:

Monday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Wednesday: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Thursday: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Title work is now available by appointment only. Residents are encouraged to schedule their appointments using the No Wait Inside Scheduler to streamline the process and minimize wait times. No title work will be processed on the last business day of the month.